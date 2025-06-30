There’s churches of all denominations all over Glasgow - big beautiful buildings of all shapes and sizes - but as attendance declines, the number of abandoned and derelict churches is on the rise.

Many of these churches have been saved from ruin by investors with a vision for the church halls, whether that be for accomodation, hospitality, or otherwise - we wanted to look at all the old church buildings that have been saved from ruin after being given a second lease on life.