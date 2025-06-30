There’s churches of all denominations all over Glasgow - big beautiful buildings of all shapes and sizes - but as attendance declines, the number of abandoned and derelict churches is on the rise.
Many of these churches have been saved from ruin by investors with a vision for the church halls, whether that be for accomodation, hospitality, or otherwise - we wanted to look at all the old church buildings that have been saved from ruin after being given a second lease on life.
A new church may be set to join these ranks, following a planning application investor on the Highland Cathedral on St Vincent Street - read more here.
1. Cottiers Theatre
Cottiers Theatre was designed in the Neo-Gothic style by William Leiper between 1865 and 1866. It was formerly called the Dowanhill Parish Church. It shut in 1984 and was bought over by the Four Acres Charitable Trust which converted the building into a theatre, an arts centre with a bar and restaurant. | Contributed Photo: Submitted
2. Oran Mor
Òran Mór (which is gaelic for 'big song', fun fact) is now a pretty institutional arts venue - but before then it was the Kelvinside Free Church, a parish church of the Church of Scotland. The foundation stone was laid on September 4 1862, and the church was built in the Neo-Gothic style. It later merged with Hillhead Parish Church leaving the building derelict from 1978 until it reopened as Òran Mór in 2004. | Google Maps
3. Saint Lukes
Designed by James Wylson and erected in 1836/1837, it was originally used an overspill chapel for the nearby Barony parish. A decline in attendance seen the chapel sold in 2013, where it now serves as a music venue, restaurant and bar. | Supplied
4. Adelaides
This former church is now a guest house, preschool, venue and nursery. | Contributed
