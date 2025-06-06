Clydebank gem on the market for £150,000 two-bed end-terrace with private garden | Purplebricks

Two-bedroom end-terrace in Clydebank complete with private garden.

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Clydebank is listed for £150,000. With a modern interior, spacious garden, and off-road parking, it’s a perfect first-time buy or downsize option in a well-connected residential spot.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

The property boasts a stylish living room with plenty of natural light, a well-appointed kitchen with ample worktop space and access to the rear garden, and two generously sized bedrooms with built-in storage.

The rear garden is fully enclosed, ideal for kids, pets, or entertaining, and the front includes driveway parking. Located near local schools, shops and with easy access into Glasgow, this home combines comfort and convenience.

This home is one of dozens available in Clydebank on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-clydebank .

At a glance

Features include a bright living room, modern kitchen and enclosed rear garden

Two good-sized bedrooms with built-in storage

Driveway parking and front garden

Great access to Glasgow, local amenities and public transport

Freehold property, ideal for first-time buyers or downsizers

Affordable, stylish, and move-in ready this Clydebank home won’t be available for long.

