A former school site in Glasgow’s Southside could be transformed into a new residential development if proposals submitted to the council are given the green light.

Housing association Sanctuary Scotland has submitted a planning application to the local authority to develop 46 new homes on the land between Prospecthill Road and Grange Road.

Housing association Sanctuary Scotland has submitted a planning application to the local authority to develop 46 new homes on the land between Prospecthill Road and Grange Road.

Between 1876 and 1994 the site was home to Queen’s Park Secondary School before it was demolished in 2005. It has been used as a car park for the New Victoria Hospital until 2019 when it was closed and boarded off.

CRGP Ltd have been appointed by the association to develop proposals for the Prospecthill Road site and are proposing a new block of flats with a mixture of one and two bedrooms.

If approved, the development would be situated in the heart of Langside with public facilities including pubs and restaurants, local shops, supermarkets and schools nearby.

It is also near Queens Park which provides a range of activities to suit all age groups including football clubs with hospitality packages and a venue for events such as an open-air cinema and live music.

Langside has been developed since the mid 19th century originally with more stand alone houses which were largely replaced with typical Glasgow tenements as the area became more urban.

This happened alongside the development of some of the more prominent public buildings including the Victoria Infirmary on the land neighbouring the application site.

The planning statement reads: “The site sits within a prominent junction with Prospecthill Road, Grange Road and Battlefield Road creating the site borders.

“To the south of the site is Battlefield Road with tenement housing with commercial ground floor units forming a key connecting road within the area leading to Shawlands and Mount Florida.

“The area has a collection of historically significant buildings along with large new developments, all of which will need to be considered throughout the design process.”

A decision will be made in due course by planning officials.