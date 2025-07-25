Glasgow For Sale: 'Exceptional' 2-bedroom Hyndland flat on Novar Drive for £235,000

This is an outstanding example of West End living at its very best.

This exceptionally well presented, second floor, two bedroom flat situated on the highly sought after address of Novar Drive

Listed on Purplebricks, this property is a short drive from the Clydeside Expressway whereby the M8 motorway can be joined, offering easy access to Scotland`s main arterial road network.

Located just off Clarence Drive and Hyndland Road, the flat is a short distance from Hyndland Train Station, with Glasgow Central accessible in under 10 minutes and within close proximity to a number of bus routes, also allowing an easy commute into the city centre. On both Clarence Drive and Hyndland Road there are a wide selection of independent shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants.

Property Summary

Location: Novar Drive, Glasgow, G12

Price: £235,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Novar Drive.

1. Front

The front of the property on Novar Drive. | Purplebricks

Inside the substantially sized living room with bay windows.

2. Living Room

Inside the substantially sized living room with bay windows. | Purplebricks

A different view of the living room area.

3. Living Room

A different view of the living room area. | Purplebricks

There is also plenty of space for a dining area in the living room.

4. Dining Area

There is also plenty of space for a dining area in the living room. | Purplebricks

