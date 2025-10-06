This striking three-bedroom duplex penthouse with two private balconies is set across two levels atop one of Glasgow’s most architecturally distinguished buildings.

Listed on Rightmove , this is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly special home in one of Glasgow’s most notable addresses—combining heritage, luxury, and an unbeatable city centre location.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is on South Frederick Street. The area offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social settings Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.