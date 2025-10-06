For Sale: 'Exceptional' 3-bedroom city centre A-listed penthouse in the former Glasgow GPO building for £475,000

This prestigious address places residents at the epicentre of Glasgow’s finest amenities, with an exceptional array of restaurants, boutique shops, galleries, and theatres all within easy walking distance.

This striking three-bedroom duplex penthouse with two private balconies is set across two levels atop one of Glasgow’s most architecturally distinguished buildings.

Listed on Rightmove, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a truly special home in one of Glasgow’s most notable addresses—combining heritage, luxury, and an unbeatable city centre location.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is on South Frederick Street. The area offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social settings Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.

Property Summary

Location: 5 South Frederick Street, Glasgow, Glasgow City, G1

Price: £475,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow

The front of the property on South Frederick Street in Glasgow city centre.

1. Front

The front of the property on South Frederick Street in Glasgow city centre. | Rightmove

Inside the welcoming reception hallway.

2. Hallway

Inside the welcoming reception hallway. | Rightmove

The upper level features a generous open plan living area defined by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light and offer views of the surrounding cityscape.

3. Living Area

The upper level features a generous open plan living area defined by floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light and offer views of the surrounding cityscape. | Rightmove

There is plenty of space for a dining table in the open plan living area.

4. Dining Area

There is plenty of space for a dining table in the open plan living area. | Rightmove

