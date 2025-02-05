For Sale: Beautiful red sandstone tenement flat in Dowanhill for £559,000

Listed on Rightmove, this instantly recognisable building was designed by renowned Glasgow architect David Barclay who is also responsible for the design of forty schools & educational buildings including the David Stow building at Jordanhill college & Glasgow and West Technical college, several beautiful churches and was a Governor of Glasgow School of Art.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.