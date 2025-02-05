For Sale: Beautiful red sandstone tenement flat in Dowanhill for £559,000

Offering substantial, feature-filled accommodation within a beautiful polished red sandstone tenement – this instantly impressive six apartment, second floor flat benefits from a broad corner position in Glasgow’s West End

This beautiful traditional apartment is held within an eye-catching red sandstone tenement which faces South & benefits from a desirable position at the entrance to Dowanhill.

Listed on Rightmove, this instantly recognisable building was designed by renowned Glasgow architect David Barclay who is also responsible for the design of forty schools & educational buildings including the David Stow building at Jordanhill college & Glasgow and West Technical college, several beautiful churches and was a Governor of Glasgow School of Art.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Highburgh Road and near Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and at Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area. Our GlasgowWorld newsletter brings the city to you - sign up now.

Property Summary

Location: Highburgh Road, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £559,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the red sandstone property on Highburgh Road in Dowanhill.

1. Front

The front of the red sandstone property on Highburgh Road in Dowanhill. | Rightmove

Many viewers will find the living room to be one of the most impressive elements of this property, with twin bow windows that flood the space with light and a stunning original fireplace complete with traditional jade green tiling and a high polish brass insert/hood.

2. Living room

Many viewers will find the living room to be one of the most impressive elements of this property, with twin bow windows that flood the space with light and a stunning original fireplace complete with traditional jade green tiling and a high polish brass insert/hood. | Rightmove

The substantial dining kitchen is of superb proportions, offering extensive wall and base mounted units for storage, fitted appliances including American style fridge freezer and a broad breakfast bar area which also doubles as an elegant wine rack.

3. Kitchen

The substantial dining kitchen is of superb proportions, offering extensive wall and base mounted units for storage, fitted appliances including American style fridge freezer and a broad breakfast bar area which also doubles as an elegant wine rack. | Rightmove

The kitchen affords plenty of space for an 8-seater dining table and also has a full-sized pantry cupboard.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen affords plenty of space for an 8-seater dining table and also has a full-sized pantry cupboard. | Rightmove

