Glasgow 850: 9 pictures showing the history and heritage of Glasgow's West End

Glasgow 850 is about the past, present and future of the city, particularly change and achievements over the last 50 years and what comes next in the decades ahead.

We wanted to celebrate that history by putting together a selection of old photographs taken around the West End over the years which includes notable streets and landmarks.

The area wasn't always as trendy as this with the bustling Ashton Lane just off Byres Road being an example of the transformation which has taken place in the west as the lane was home to Victorian stables, mews buildings and small workshops a century ago which is drastically different from the trendy area it is today.

Here are old pictures showing the changing face of Glasgow’s West End.

1 . Byres Road Just another day on Byres Road in 1977. | Chris Doak

2 . Botanic Gardens Botanic Gardens pictured from Great Western Road in 1967. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Ashton Lane A view down Ashton Lane in 1933 which has been completely transformed over the past 90 plus years. | Glasgow City Archives