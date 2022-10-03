The ‘handsome’ villa went up for sale last week.

A ‘handsome’ detached blonde sandstone villa has went up for sale for offers over £630k last week in Pollokshields.

The property can be found on 225-227 Kilmarnock Road, G41 3JF, and is described by realtors as ‘one of the most sought after addresses in the city’.

The entire ground level of the home has went through ‘an extremely stylish and beautifully presented’ conversion.

However, the property still boasts some fantastic period detailing and offers an expansive and flexible layout - with large enclosed private garden grounds, driveway parking and a timber framed workspace.

The property is accessed via twin storm doors, leading to an entrance vestibule with feature stained glass doors, which opens into a broad reception hallway providing access to all apartments.

The accomodation includes an expansive and immensely bright dual aspect bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace housing a wood burning stove and ornate plaster work, formal dining room, four generous sized double bedrooms two benefiting from ‘Jack and Jill’ ensuite bathroom, and a well-appointed shower room .

In 2020 the current owners added an extenstion to the rear - offering a Nolte Kitchen with Neff appliances to include double oven, combi oven/microwave, induction hob, integrated fridge, freezer, wine cooler and Silestone worktops.

There is a dining area and family area all complimented with Casambi lighting, a modern gas stove, and panoramic glazing with sliding doors giving access to a recently landscaped rear garden.

The specification of the property includes gas central heating (Worcester boiler 2017), Hive wifi, controlled heating and lighting, a majority of new sash and case windows and an abundance of period features.

The property benefits from alarm system with CCTV, 5 zone Sonos sound system , security lighting to front and rear, substantial enclosed garden, decking area with built in barbecue and outdoor lighting, a timber framed workspace, and driveway.

