Published 18th Apr 2025

This luxury house is found on Scotland’s second most expensive streets after The Meadows in Edinburgh.

This charming red sandstone-fronted semi-detached villa, is situated in the highly desirable Netherlee area of East Renfrewshire.

Listed on Rightmove, this wonderful family home has been well maintained by the current owners and spans three levels, including a converted attic space.

Netherlee is one of East Renfrewshire’s most sought-after residential suburbs and is extremely popular with young growing families and enjoys access to some of the finest schooling within Glasgow. There is a range of independent retailers including cafés and restaurants and the district provides excellent access via road and rail to the City Centre and beyond. The area offers a wide array of sports and leisure activities including local parks, health clubs, gyms and golf courses which are all close by.

Location: Clarkston Road, Netherlee, Glasgow

Price: £510,000

Agent: Rettie, Newton Mearns

1. Front

Upon entering, a welcoming vestibule leads into a bright and spacious hallway, featuring a staircase to the upper floor.

The bay-windowed lounge overlooks the front garden and offers views towards Clarkston Road

The dining/family room is positioned at the rear of the property.

