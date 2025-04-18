This charming red sandstone-fronted semi-detached villa, is situated in the highly desirable Netherlee area of East Renfrewshire.
Listed on Rightmove, this wonderful family home has been well maintained by the current owners and spans three levels, including a converted attic space.
Netherlee is one of East Renfrewshire’s most sought-after residential suburbs and is extremely popular with young growing families and enjoys access to some of the finest schooling within Glasgow. There is a range of independent retailers including cafés and restaurants and the district provides excellent access via road and rail to the City Centre and beyond. The area offers a wide array of sports and leisure activities including local parks, health clubs, gyms and golf courses which are all close by.
Property Summary
Location: Clarkston Road, Netherlee, Glasgow
Price: £510,000
Agent: Rettie, Newton Mearns
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.