This stunning three bedroom mansion flat in Shawlands has undergone extensive improvements under the current owners and is in exceptional condition.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has several modern and traditional features with it being very spacious in size.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is a great space to head to on a sunny day.