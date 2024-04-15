For Sale: Exceptional three bedroom red sandstone mansion flat in Shawlands for £350k

This outstanding second floor flat forms part of the famed section of Camphill Avenue in Glasgow’s Southside

This stunning three bedroom mansion flat in Shawlands has undergone extensive improvements under the current owners and is in exceptional condition.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has several modern and traditional features with it being very spacious in size.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is a great space to head to on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Camphill Avenue, Shawlands, Glasgow

Price: £350,000

Agent: Rettie, Shawlands

1. Front

2. Lounge

The lounge also features refurbished floorboards and a feature fireplace. The cornice plaster is one of the great aspects about the lounge.

There is excellent leafy views from the property.

