This outstanding three-bedroom A-Listed terrace was designed by J T Rochead circa 1855, and the upper duplex at No. 17 is one of the terraces' finest examples, and offers flexible accommodation to suit modern day needs.

Listed on Rightmove, this building is entered into a very well-presented residents hall that has some incredible detailed cornicing, original mosaic flooring, striking cupola and wonderful feature fireplace.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Dowanhill is well placed for a wide selection of shops and amenities on both Byres Road and Hyndland Road. There are various supermarkets on Byres Road, including Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and a Tesco Metro. The famous Ashton Lane, just off Byres Road, offers a selection of bars, restaurants and the Grosvenor Cinema.

At the top of Byres Road are the Botanic Gardens offering a beautiful green space in the city and greenhouses full of tropical plants. There are a number of bars, restaurants, cafés and delicatessens in Hyndland.

Property Summary

Location: Upper Duplex 17 Grosvenor Terrace, Dowanhill, G12 0TB

Price: £475,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Grosvenor Terrace. | Rightmove

2 . Lounge A striking dual aspect lounge to the front boasting uninterrupted views over the tree-lined street and a feature fireplace. | Rightmove

3 . Family Room The kitchen is open to a great sized family room/dining room with open aspects to the rear. There is also additional storage and a useful utility room off. | Rightmove