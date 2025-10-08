For Sale: 'Immense' 10-bedroom blonde stone Victorian detached mansion in Pollokshields for £1.6 million

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:17 BST

Tayford is a tremendous example of Southside living at its very best.

This stunning ten-bedroom blonde stone detached home is a tremendous example of a Victorian stone-built mansion in Glasgow’s Southside.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has been sensitively refurbished by the current owners who have transformed the property and created a 21st century home in a traditional framework.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as 33 Newark Drive is within half a mile of amenities on Nithsdale Road/Kildrostan Street where independent shops, coffee houses and restaurants are found. Maxwell Park and Pollok Park offer excellent recreational space whilst Pollokshields West train station is around 750 yards from the front door.

Property Summary

Location: Tayford, 33 Newark Drive, Pollokshields, G41 4QA

Price: £1,600,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

The front of the property Tayford on 33 Newark Drive in Pollokshields.

1. Front

The front of the property Tayford on 33 Newark Drive in Pollokshields. | Rightmove

Inside the magnificent bay windowed lounge where plenty of natural light floods in.

2. Lounge

Inside the magnificent bay windowed lounge where plenty of natural light floods in. | Rightmove

Inside the bay windowed drawing room.

3. Drawing Room

Inside the bay windowed drawing room. | Rightmove

A bay windowed formal dining room is found at the end of the hallway

4. Dining Room

A bay windowed formal dining room is found at the end of the hallway | Rightmove

