this property has been sensitively refurbished by the current owners who have transformed the property and created a 21st century home in a traditional framework.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as 33 Newark Drive is within half a mile of amenities on Nithsdale Road/Kildrostan Street where independent shops, coffee houses and restaurants are found. Maxwell Park and Pollok Park offer excellent recreational space whilst Pollokshields West train station is around 750 yards from the front door.