For sale: Impressive 3-bedroom red sandstone top-floor flat in Dowanhill for £325k

A ‘truly impressive’ fully refurbished three-bedroom top floor flat set within a converted townhouse in Dowanhill has been listed for sale this week for offers over £325k.

Offering spacious and flexible accommodation on the top floor, with elevated aspects to the front and rear, this ‘bright and airy home’ is offered to the market in walk-in condition.

Despite its tranquil setting, this property is only moments from Byres Road where there are a vast array of trendy shops, bars, and restaurants as well as excellent public transport links. Also close to the University of Glasgow, the Botanic Gardens, and the Western Health & Racquets Club. The internal accommodation comprises, broad and welcoming entrance hallway with storage cupboard off. There is an immediately impressive open plan lounge/ kitchen with oak flooring, ornate cornicing, and a feature bay window to the front.

The kitchen is fitted with quality high gloss units, integrated appliances and an island unit providing extra storage and workspace. The living area is a bright and airy room and is ideal for entertaining. The principal bedroom is set to the rear with wonderful, elevated views across Glasgow, and there is a useful en-suite shower room. There are two further well-proportioned double bedrooms and completing the accommodation is a guest bathroom with fresh white three-piece suite and over-bath shower.

The property also has a fixed wooden ladder into the loft space which provides valuable extra storage space. The communal areas are exceptionally well maintained, and they make a great first impression with gorgeous period features including a large cupula that floods the space with natural light throughout the day.

To the rear, the communal gardens are filled with mature trees, plants and shrubs, and there is a patio area.

