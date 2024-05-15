For Sale: Impressive five bedroom Georgian townhouse on Woodside Crescent with roof terrace for £1,750,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 15th May 2024, 07:00 BST

This townhouse is an example of Glasgow West End living at its very best

This handsome sandstone townhouse is formed over five levels and features five bedrooms and bathrooms. It has a mixture of modern and original features with one of the most impressive aspects being the stunning roof terrace.

Listed on Rightmove, this townhouse was designed by architect George Smith and dates back to 1831. The crescent was arranged around the residents’ pleasure gardens.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. Walks can also be enjoyed in the nearby Kelvingrove Park which is a great outdoor space.

Property Summary

Location: Woodside Crescent, Glasgow, G3

Price: £1,750,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow

The front of the property on Woodside Crescent.

1. Front

The front of the property on Woodside Crescent.

Woodside Crescent has access to a private rear garden.

2. Rear garden

Woodside Crescent has access to a private rear garden.

The magnificent drawing room features a period fireplace and is a great space.

3. Drawing room

The magnificent drawing room features a period fireplace and is a great space.

A look at that the spacious and bright family room which is a great space for entertaining guests.

4. Family room

A look at that the spacious and bright family room which is a great space for entertaining guests.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowRightmovePropertyBenefitsRestaurantsBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.