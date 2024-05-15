This handsome sandstone townhouse is formed over five levels and features five bedrooms and bathrooms. It has a mixture of modern and original features with one of the most impressive aspects being the stunning roof terrace.

Listed on Rightmove, this townhouse was designed by architect George Smith and dates back to 1831. The crescent was arranged around the residents’ pleasure gardens.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston. Walks can also be enjoyed in the nearby Kelvingrove Park which is a great outdoor space.

Property Summary

Location: Woodside Crescent, Glasgow, G3

Price: £1,750,000

Agent: Savills, Glasgow

1 . Front The front of the property on Woodside Crescent.

2 . Rear garden Woodside Crescent has access to a private rear garden.

3 . Drawing room The magnificent drawing room features a period fireplace and is a great space.

4 . Family room A look at that the spacious and bright family room which is a great space for entertaining guests.