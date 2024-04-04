For Sale: Impressive two bedroom blonde sandstone top floor flat in Shawlands for £185k

This outstanding top floor flat can be found in the heart of Shawlands in Glasgow’s Southside

This stunning two bedroom top floor flat can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most sought after areas to live.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has a fantastic location and has a mixture of stylish modern and traditional features as well as a fantastic bay window and modern kitchen.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Kilmarnock Road such as Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.

Property Summary

Location: Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow

Price: £185,000

Agent: Countrywide, Shawlands

1. Front

2. Lounge

3. Lounge

4. Lounge

