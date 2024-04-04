This stunning two bedroom top floor flat can be found in one of Glasgow Southside’s most sought after areas to live.
Listed on Rightmove, this property has a fantastic location and has a mixture of stylish modern and traditional features as well as a fantastic bay window and modern kitchen.
There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Kilmarnock Road such as Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations being close by. There is also a number of bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Pollok Park and Queen’s Park which are great to head to on a sunny day.
Property Summary
Location: Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow
Price: £185,000
Agent: Countrywide, Shawlands
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.