Glasgow's Southside back in time: Over 100 years of history in 14 pictures

These are 14 photos showing the changing face of Glasgow's Southside through the years

Glasgow's Southside is one of the most exciting areas of Glasgow with there being no shortage of stuff to do.

Only last year, Shawlands was named amongst the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by international travel publisher Time Out. Speaking about the area the magazine wrote: "With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.

"The internationally renowned Burrell Collection has recently had a multimillion-pound refurb, and it’s surrounded by buzzy independent local businesses – such as French-Japanese patisserie and design shop Godshot Studio – on the main artery of Pollokshaws Road, before it bisects with Kilmarnock Road in front of a beautiful Flatiron Building-esque sandstone tenement block. But explore the side streets too for delightful plant-based lattes and flat whites at Frankie, or superior sourdough from Deanston Bakery.” The area has dramatically changed over the years with it not always being as trendy as it is nowadays.

Whether you have drunk in one of the many traditional pubs in the Southside, went for a stroll through Queen's Park or went shopping on Victoria Road, these are 14 pictures which will transport you back in time to Glasgow's Southside in a bygone area.

1 . The Queen's Cafe The new shop front of The Queen's Cafe on Victoria Road in 1933.

2 . Shawlands Shopping Centre Shawlands Shopping Centre pictured in 1971 from a report by the Planning Department on aspects of future shopping provision and the potential for regional shopping centres.

3 . Victoria Road People out and about on Victoria Road in 1898.