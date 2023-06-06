This three bedroom home has everything first time buyers in Glasgow could need.

This three bedroom end terraced property located in Glasgow is a must view for families and first time buyers. Re/Max has listed the location for an incredibly low price of £150,000.

This spacious property comprises, on the ground floor, a reception hallway with stairs, which leads to a bright lounge with ample space for a dining area. It also boasts a large window to the front and patio doors leading to private balcony to the rear. Completing the downstairs is a spacious modern kitchen with ample wall mounted and floor standing units and worktop space.

Upstairs you will find the landing with hatch access to an insulated loft space, three good sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom. This property is generally in good condition but with some decoration and modernisation you could really transform it and make it your own.

The listing on Zoopla says: “The property is well placed, positioned a short drive away from a range of local amenities including cafes, bars and supermarkets within nearby Rutherglen and Mount Florida. The area benefits from frequent public transport links which provide fast commuter access to nearby Glasgow City Centre and beyond and is located within a short distance of the M74 network.

For your grocery shopping, there is a convenient 24hr Asda Supermarket located on nearby Prospecthill Road. And for those with children, it has the added bonus of excellent schooling found locally both at primary and secondary levels.

Agent: Re/Max

Offers over: £150,000

Location: Kerrycroy Avenue, Glasgow G42

Contact: 01698 209360