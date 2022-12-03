For Sale in Scotland: Immaculate 2-bed flat with views of Edinburgh Castle on the market for £285,000
An immaculate two-bed flat with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle situated at the heart of the historic Old Town
Strange and unusual properties typically include one breathtaking feature that you can’t find anywhere else, and this two-bed flat in Edinburgh’s historic Grassmarket is no different. The property lies at the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town and features stunning views of Edinburgh Castle.
The breathtaking ground floor flat, put on the market by Simpson & Marwick, lies within a traditional building and is within easy walking distance of the commercial thoroughfares of Princes Street and George Street.
According to the listing on Zoopla, the flat features, “all fitted carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, a hob, an oven, a dishwasher, a fridge and a washing machine - all included in the sale price. Buyers also have access to items of furniture via separate negotiation, leaving your castle fortified with modern furniture.
For working adults, the property is a stone’s throw away from Edinburgh’s financial sector and for families George Heriot’s School is within 0.2 miles and Tollcross Primary School a little further at 0.5 miles.
Enquiries regarding the property at 2/1 King’s Stables Road can be made through Simpson & Marwick on 01312 684452 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Summary
Property type: Freehold
Location: 2/1 King’s Stables Road, Edinburgh EH1
Price: £285,000
Agent: Simpson & Marwick
Contact: 01312 684452
Council Tax Band: D