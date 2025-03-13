Property agent Purple Bricks have listed a property for sale in Ella Gardens down in Mossend, Bellshill.

The red sandstone Edwardian home in North Lanarkshire has seen extensive restoration yet still retains many of its traditional period features.

The property is comprised of: welcoming porch entrance, stunning front lounge, second lounge with window to the rear and spacious storage cupboard, modern kitchen, large easily maintained garden, downstairs cloakroom, two large double bedrooms, single bedroom currently being used as a study, floored loft with lights and power, five piece family bathroom, and an EV Charge Point in the driveway.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

To enquire about the property, book a viewing, or to make an offer - click here.

