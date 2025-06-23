A B-listed townhouse has just hit the market courtesy of property agent Rettie in Hyndland.
Created circa 1880, the property is set over 2050 square feet internally. Set over 3 floors, the property is comprised of: formal lounge, dining kitchen, a versatile gallery/sitting area on the second floor, three spacious and adaptable double bedrooms, an en suite bathroom and a four-piece family bathroom.
Take a virtual tour of the property below.
