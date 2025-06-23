Glasgow For Sale: Incredible 3-bedroom Victorian townhouse in Hyndland for offers over £575,000

Regarded as one of the top addresses in Glasgow’s West End, a townhouse in Hyndland has been listed for sale for offers over £575,000

A B-listed townhouse has just hit the market courtesy of property agent Rettie in Hyndland.

Created circa 1880, the property is set over 2050 square feet internally. Set over 3 floors, the property is comprised of: formal lounge, dining kitchen, a versatile gallery/sitting area on the second floor, three spacious and adaptable double bedrooms, an en suite bathroom and a four-piece family bathroom.

Take a virtual tour of the property below.

