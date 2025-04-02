This magnificent seven-bedroom blonde sandstone main door townhouse conversion enjoys an enviable corner position, with south facing views over mature trees towards Kelvingrove Park.

Listed on Rightmove , this A-listed end terrace is part of Scottish football history as it was the original home of the Scottish Football Association for 44 years. Plenty of important decisions were made between the walls of the building with famous faces marching up the stairs of the old offices.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: 6 Park Gardens, Park, G3 7YE

Price: £1,250,000

Agent: Corum, West End

