This stunning family home is found in the East End of Glasgow just off Duke Street

This outstanding four bedroom 1800s end-terrace property would make for the perfect spacious family home in a unique and vibrant part of Glasgow.

Historically, Oakley Terrace was built by Alexander Dennistoun, the famous Glasgow merchant who had the vision to create a residential suburb made up of elegant terraces, cottages and villas. Oakley Terrace was given its name from Alexander Dennistoun’s son, who married the daughter of Sir Charles Oakley. Oakley Terrace is where Sir William Arrol, the great engineering genius, and famous builder of the Forth Rail Bridge once lived.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has a rich history with a private garden space to the front and side of the property. It has plenty of space throughout and offers a unique opportunity to any potential buyer, to own a spacious family home in a secluded yet central location.

The property is postioned within walking distance of shops and amenities on Duke Street where you can find thriving cafes, resataurants and bars. Glasgow city centre can be reached on foot or by public transport with Bellgrove, Duke Street and Alexandra Parade train stations all being nearby as well as bus services on Gallowgate.

Property Summary

Location: Oakley Terrace, Glasgow

Price: £475,000

Agent: Keller Williams, Scotland

1 . Front The front of the property on Oakley Terrace.

2 . Living room Inside the spacious living room which features a reclaimed fireplace.

3 . Bathroom This is one of three bathrooms in the property with this ground floor one being of of substantial size and character.

4 . Living room