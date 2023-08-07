Register
In Pictures: Glasgow showcased on day four of UCI World Cycling Championships

Here’s a look back on day four of the UCI World Cycling Championships during the Glasgow city circuit

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Huge crowds greeted cyclists during the UCI Cycling World Championships Elite Road Race which passed by several of Glasgow’s best known landmarks as riders did ten laps around the city.

For those who had opted to watch the event at home, building such as the University of Glasgow, Glasgow Cathedral, the Gallery of Modern Art and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum where also featured during the broadcast with one of the most stunning views showing riders heading out of Kelvingrove Park into Park Circus in the West End.

Having begun in Edinburgh, the total distance covered by riders was 271.1km which included a total elevation of 3570m with many taking to social media to comment on cyclists heading up the infamous Montrose Street hill at the University of Strathclyde.

Mathieu van der Poel reacts after winning the men’s Elite Road Race at the Cycling World Championships with him being pictured riding along St Vincent Street.

Mathieu van der Poel reacts after winning the men’s Elite Road Race at the Cycling World Championships with him being pictured riding along St Vincent Street.

Participants ride up Montrose Street during the men’s Elite Road Race with huge crowds coming up in the city centre to greet them on one of the most challenging parts of the race.

Participants ride up Montrose Street during the men’s Elite Road Race with huge crowds coming up in the city centre to greet them on one of the most challenging parts of the race.

Mathieu van der Poel (C) passes by the Gable End project by Articulate Cultural Trust on Cathedral Street. It is the first mural trail in Scotland dedicated to care experienced young people.

Mathieu van der Poel (C) passes by the Gable End project by Articulate Cultural Trust on Cathedral Street. It is the first mural trail in Scotland dedicated to care experienced young people.

Czechia’s Michael Boros (L) and Germany’s Jonas Rutsch ride past Glasgow’s City Chambers during the men’s Elite Road Race.

Czechia’s Michael Boros (L) and Germany’s Jonas Rutsch ride past Glasgow’s City Chambers during the men’s Elite Road Race.

