In Pictures: Glasgow showcased on day four of UCI World Cycling Championships
Here’s a look back on day four of the UCI World Cycling Championships during the Glasgow city circuit
Huge crowds greeted cyclists during the UCI Cycling World Championships Elite Road Race which passed by several of Glasgow’s best known landmarks as riders did ten laps around the city.
For those who had opted to watch the event at home, building such as the University of Glasgow, Glasgow Cathedral, the Gallery of Modern Art and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum where also featured during the broadcast with one of the most stunning views showing riders heading out of Kelvingrove Park into Park Circus in the West End.
Having begun in Edinburgh, the total distance covered by riders was 271.1km which included a total elevation of 3570m with many taking to social media to comment on cyclists heading up the infamous Montrose Street hill at the University of Strathclyde.