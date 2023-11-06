The late Georgian terrace enjoys a pleasant front outlook over to the delightful residents’ gardens

This outstanding four-bedroom duplex is formed over two floors with it benefiting from a south-facing courtyard to the front. There is plnety of notable features throughout the property with it being the perfect mixture of modern and traditional.

Listed on Rightmove, this elegant blonde sandstone townhouse is found on the desirable Park Circus in Glasgow’s West End which is only a stone’s throw away from Kelvingrove Park.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Circus, Park, Glasgow

Price: £965,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the property at Park Circus which is a beautifully symmetrical and well measured address made up of four gently curved terraces in the heart of Charles Wilsons “Park” scheme.

2 . Living room The magnificent main lounge features two windows to the front, ornate pillar and detailed cornice work.

3 . Kitchen The modern re-fitted kitchen was designed by Bagno Design.

4 . Bedroom one Bedroom one with two windows to the front and wall of fitted wardrobes.