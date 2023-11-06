For Sale: Inside the incredible four bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse in Park Circus for £965k
The late Georgian terrace enjoys a pleasant front outlook over to the delightful residents’ gardens
This outstanding four-bedroom duplex is formed over two floors with it benefiting from a south-facing courtyard to the front. There is plnety of notable features throughout the property with it being the perfect mixture of modern and traditional.
Listed on Rightmove, this elegant blonde sandstone townhouse is found on the desirable Park Circus in Glasgow’s West End which is only a stone’s throw away from Kelvingrove Park.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.
Property Summary
Location: Park Circus, Park, Glasgow
Price: £965,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End