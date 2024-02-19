Register
For Sale: Inside the incredible three-bedroom penthouse apartment in Glasgow's Park district for £895k

This outstanding property has a total of three private balconies with the penthouse having stunning views over Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT

This luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment benefits from an extremely private setting within an award winning development in Glasgow's renowned Park District

Listed on Rightmove, this contemporary apartment has stunning views over Glasgow. It is a 'true' penthouse that is the only property on the top level that has private lift access up to this level. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport links nearby at Kelvinbridge subway station and Charing Cross train station with there being bus routes on Woodlands Road and Great Western Road. The property is also the ideal location for those looking to study at the University of Glasgow.

Property Summary

Location: Park Quadrant, Penthouse, Park District, Glasgow, G3 6BF

Price: £895,000

Agent: Clyde Property, West End

The front of the property on Park Quadrant.

1. Front

The living room space is a bright area which benefits from natural light with there being stunning views from the penthouse.

2. Living room

The kitchen are is generous in space and features an island with great integrated modern appliances.

3. Kitchen

As well as a generous modern kitchen, there is also extensive space for a dining area which would be the perfect informal space to have friends around.

4. Dining area

