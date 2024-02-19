Listed on Rightmove, this contemporary apartment has stunning views over Glasgow. It is a 'true' penthouse that is the only property on the top level that has private lift access up to this level. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport links nearby at Kelvinbridge subway station and Charing Cross train station with there being bus routes on Woodlands Road and Great Western Road. The property is also the ideal location for those looking to study at the University of Glasgow.