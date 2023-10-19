For Sale: Inside the luxury four bedroom townhouse in Partickhill for £925k

This property can be found in a secluded location tucked away just off North Gardner Street in the much-sought Partickhill District

This landmark development on Hillside Gardens Lane comprises of only six luxury four bedroom townhouses directly fronting Partickhill Bowling and Community Club.

Listed on Rightmove, these stylish homes have a major focus on natural light with this property still having a brand-new home feel having had very little traffic in its ownership.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland and Partick train stations and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

There are also several sporting venues on your doorstep which include Hughenden Rugby and Squash Clubs, the Western Tennis Club and Oval Cricket Club.

Property Summary

Location: Hillside Gardens Lane, Partickhill, Glasgow

Price: £925,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the terraced property on Hillside Gardens Lane.

2 . Living room The living room is a bright and well appointed space that has doors directly out to a private south facing terrace.

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is complete with a contemporary range of white base and wall units by Impulse and is topped in light coloured Quartz worktops. It all features a full range of integrated Siemens appliances.