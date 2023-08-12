Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding three bedroom townhouse on Glasgow’s Botanic Crescent for £485,000

This stunning West End property extends over the communal gardens to the tree-lined Kelvin Walkway within the Botanic Gardens

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST

This elegant three bedroom conversion forms the ground floor and rear Mews sections of a substantial and elegant terraced townhouse on Botanic Crescent.

Listed on Rightmove, this apartment is a desirable and extremely appealing West End address as it is so peaceful yet so close to the countless amenities that the West End has to offer and it is also handy for public transport and for buyers seeking convenient access to the University of Glasgow, the city centre and Gartnavel Hospital.

The property is incredibly versatile and has hall, lounge, dining kitchen, dining room (currentlyan office), three bedrooms (two in the rear Mews section) a re-fitted shower room and a main bathroom.

One of the main benefits of this property is the beautiful pleasure gardens/communal gardens. To the rear of the property is a wonderful, enclosed private garden and an absolutely charming outer terrace with mosaic flooring, which was originally the base of a substantial conservatory.

Property Summary

Location: Botanic Crescent, Botanics, Glasgow

Price: £485,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property on Botanic Crescent.

1. Front

The front of the property on Botanic Crescent.

Spectacular main lounge with window to the front with leaded glass in the upper sashes, focal point fireplace, wooden floor and ornate ceiling cornice.

2. Lounge

Spectacular main lounge with window to the front with leaded glass in the upper sashes, focal point fireplace, wooden floor and ornate ceiling cornice.

Dining kitchen with glazed panel doors to the ornate terrace.

3. Kitchen

Dining kitchen with glazed panel doors to the ornate terrace.

The kitchen is spacious in size with plenty of room for a dining table.

4. Dining Space

The kitchen is spacious in size with plenty of room for a dining table.

