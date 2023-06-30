Here’s how all Glasgow Universities rank up against all the Scottish universities

The Times Good University Guide 2023 has been released - ranking all universities in the UK from best to worst measured against a range of criteria - but where does Glasgow rank in the University league tables?

We wanted to see just how Glasgow Universities would rank up against opposition like the University of St Andrew’s and the University of Edinburgh - the University of Glasgow would certainly be in the running for the top spot, given it’s ancient status.

Included in this league table are:

The University of Strathclyde

Glasgow Caledonian University

University of Glasgow

University of the West of Scotland

Using data published in the last two months, The Times team put together the rankings to give an overview of higher education in Britain - it includes profiles on 135 universities across the whole of the UK.

This article will only include Scottish Universities, to see just how well Glasgow’s higher education institutions fair against the rest of the country. Take a look below to see how Glasgow universities compared to the rest of Scotland’s universities.

1 . University of St. Andrew’s Ranked in #1 is the University of St. Andrew’s, Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious university. Attended by the likes of Prince William and countless other royals throughout it’s ancient history. Photo: Submitted

2 . University of Edinburgh Ranked in second place is the University of Edinburgh, whose campus encompasses a large swathe of old town. It’s produced some of Scotland’s greatest and most influential people, from Charles Darwin to Alexander Graham Bell Photo: Copyright Tom Duffin

3 . University of Glasgow Coming in at #3 is Glasgow’s West End institution of education, The University of Glasgow. It’s the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland’s four ancient universities. Photo: Third Party

4 . University of Strathclyde Right behind it’s ancient competitor, we have the University of Strathclyde in fourth place. While it may not have ancient status, it’s still a world-leading technological university that hosts over 23,000 students from over 100 countries. Photo: MrJohnKanser (Wikimedia Commons)

Next Page Page 1 of 4