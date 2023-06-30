Best Scottish Universities: How all universities in Glasgow rank against all 14 Scottish universities in the Times Good University Guide 2023
Here’s how all Glasgow Universities rank up against all the Scottish universities
The Times Good University Guide 2023 has been released - ranking all universities in the UK from best to worst measured against a range of criteria - but where does Glasgow rank in the University league tables?
We wanted to see just how Glasgow Universities would rank up against opposition like the University of St Andrew’s and the University of Edinburgh - the University of Glasgow would certainly be in the running for the top spot, given it’s ancient status.
Included in this league table are:
- The University of Strathclyde
- Glasgow Caledonian University
- University of Glasgow
- University of the West of Scotland
Using data published in the last two months, The Times team put together the rankings to give an overview of higher education in Britain - it includes profiles on 135 universities across the whole of the UK.
This article will only include Scottish Universities, to see just how well Glasgow’s higher education institutions fair against the rest of the country. Take a look below to see how Glasgow universities compared to the rest of Scotland’s universities.