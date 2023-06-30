Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Celtic sign Australian forward from Melbourne City on five-year deal
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Rangers 2023-24 Premiership fixtures in full: Kilmarnock first up
Celtic 2023-24 Premiership fixtures in full: Ross County first up
Celtic’s Jota ‘agrees terms with Al-Ittihad’ for move to Saudi league

Best Scottish Universities: How all universities in Glasgow rank against all 14 Scottish universities in the Times Good University Guide 2023

Here’s how all Glasgow Universities rank up against all the Scottish universities

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:47 BST

The Times Good University Guide 2023 has been released - ranking all universities in the UK from best to worst measured against a range of criteria - but where does Glasgow rank in the University league tables?

We wanted to see just how Glasgow Universities would rank up against opposition like the University of St Andrew’s and the University of Edinburgh - the University of Glasgow would certainly be in the running for the top spot, given it’s ancient status.

Included in this league table are:

Using data published in the last two months, The Times team put together the rankings to give an overview of higher education in Britain - it includes profiles on 135 universities across the whole of the UK.

This article will only include Scottish Universities, to see just how well Glasgow’s higher education institutions fair against the rest of the country. Take a look below to see how Glasgow universities compared to the rest of Scotland’s universities.

Ranked in #1 is the University of St. Andrew’s, Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious university. Attended by the likes of Prince William and countless other royals throughout it’s ancient history.

1. University of St. Andrew’s

Ranked in #1 is the University of St. Andrew’s, Scotland’s oldest and most prestigious university. Attended by the likes of Prince William and countless other royals throughout it’s ancient history. Photo: Submitted

Ranked in second place is the University of Edinburgh, whose campus encompasses a large swathe of old town. It’s produced some of Scotland’s greatest and most influential people, from Charles Darwin to Alexander Graham Bell

2. University of Edinburgh

Ranked in second place is the University of Edinburgh, whose campus encompasses a large swathe of old town. It’s produced some of Scotland’s greatest and most influential people, from Charles Darwin to Alexander Graham Bell Photo: Copyright Tom Duffin

Coming in at #3 is Glasgow’s West End institution of education, The University of Glasgow. It’s the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland’s four ancient universities.

3. University of Glasgow

Coming in at #3 is Glasgow’s West End institution of education, The University of Glasgow. It’s the fourth-oldest university in the English-speaking world and one of Scotland’s four ancient universities. Photo: Third Party

Right behind it’s ancient competitor, we have the University of Strathclyde in fourth place. While it may not have ancient status, it’s still a world-leading technological university that hosts over 23,000 students from over 100 countries.

4. University of Strathclyde

Right behind it’s ancient competitor, we have the University of Strathclyde in fourth place. While it may not have ancient status, it’s still a world-leading technological university that hosts over 23,000 students from over 100 countries. Photo: MrJohnKanser (Wikimedia Commons)

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:UniversitiesGlasgow