For Sale: Inside the stunning five bedroom detached villa near Glasgow for £1.1 million

This incredible Milngavie property retains a wealth of original features and boasts approximately 4,000 square feet of accommodation

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:36 GMT

This outstanding five-bedroom detached villa is a remarkable family home that is located in one of Milngavie's most exclusive addresses.

Listed on Rightmove, the property dates back to 1928 and is a flexible accommodation over three levels that has exceptional views over Milngavie and Glasgow. It has been reported that the property was used as a look out during the Second World War, due to its uninterrupted views.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with many local amenities nearby such as Milngavie's town centre which includes banks, Post Office, restaurants and Marks & Spencer's Food Hall with Waitrose being found at West Retail Park. The newly rebuilt Allander Sports centre is also not too far away with recreational spaces being found at Lennox Park and Mugdock Country Park. Milngavie train station is only a short walk away which offers services to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Property Summary

Location: Dumgoyne, 10 Briarwell Road, Milngavie, G62 6AQ

Price: £1,100,000

Agent: Corum, Bearsden

The front of the property on Briarwell Road in Milngavie.

1. Front

The formal lounge has double aspects to the rear and side of the property and beautiful box bay window to the rear featuring the original sash and case windows with door allowing access onto the rear garden patio.

2. Lounge

The dining room also features a box bay window that retains the original sash and case window which provides spectacular views.

3. Dining room

The light and bright dining kitchen has traditional Shaker style units painted in matt grey, complemented by a black granite worktop incorporating integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

