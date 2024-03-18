This outstanding five-bedroom detached villa is a remarkable family home that is located in one of Milngavie's most exclusive addresses.

Listed on Rightmove, the property dates back to 1928 and is a flexible accommodation over three levels that has exceptional views over Milngavie and Glasgow. It has been reported that the property was used as a look out during the Second World War, due to its uninterrupted views.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with many local amenities nearby such as Milngavie's town centre which includes banks, Post Office, restaurants and Marks & Spencer's Food Hall with Waitrose being found at West Retail Park. The newly rebuilt Allander Sports centre is also not too far away with recreational spaces being found at Lennox Park and Mugdock Country Park. Milngavie train station is only a short walk away which offers services to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Property Summary

Location: Dumgoyne, 10 Briarwell Road, Milngavie, G62 6AQ

Price: £1,100,000

Agent: Corum, Bearsden

1 . Front The front of the property on Briarwell Road in Milngavie.

2 . Lounge The formal lounge has double aspects to the rear and side of the property and beautiful box bay window to the rear featuring the original sash and case windows with door allowing access onto the rear garden patio.

3 . Dining room The dining room also features a box bay window that retains the original sash and case window which provides spectacular views.