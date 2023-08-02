This impressive Southside property sits on the junction of Queens Drive and Langside Road in Queens Park

This outstanding first floor flat on Queens Drive enjoys stunning views of Queens Park and boasts excellent living accommodation throughout as it forms part of this historic terrace.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is generous in size with it having terrific bay windows in the lounge and bedroom which allows for terrific natural light and leafy views. It has a spacious double bedroom, modern kitchen and three piece bathroom suite.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location as it is postioned within walking distance of shops and amenities upon Victoria Road and further afield on Pollokshaws Road/Strathbungo where thriving coffee shops, restaurants and delicatessens can be found. There’s plenty to do in Queens Park as you benefit from such a large open space beside you.

Queens Park train station is around a five minute brisk walk from the property with there also being bus services which provide a quick commute into the city centre.

Property Summary

Location: 1/1, 80 Queens Drive, Queens Park, Glasgow, G42 8BJ

Price: £180,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the property on Queens Drive.

2 . Lounge The generously sized lounge benefits from corner aspects and full height sash and case windows, flooding the room with natural light.

3 . Lounge One of the best features about the lounge is the bay window with views over Queens Park.

4 . Hallway Inside the spacious and bright hallway with the property being accessed by an audio secure entry system.

