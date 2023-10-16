For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s West End for £595k

This immense Hyndland property is found in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas.

This terrific main door ground and garden duplex property has the unique advantage of a fully landscaped and private rear garden complete with a garage as well as access to a stunning residents garden.

Internally, the accommodation is beautifully presented and flows effortlessly over two levels with the living room having great elevated views as well as being complete with high ceilings and ceiling cornice to front aspect picture windows.

Listed on Rightmove, this Hyndland property is an example of West End living at its very best with it being found in one of Glasgow’s most sought-after and prestigious addresses.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Westbourne Gardens, Hyndland, Glasgow

Price: £595,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Westbourne Gardens.

2 . Living room One of the many benefits of the front facing living room is the elevated outlook across to the residents’ gardens and down Lorraine Road.

3 . Kitchen There is ample space for a dining table in the kitchen area.