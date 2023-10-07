For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End for £565k

The flat is located in the Park Quadrant site in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas

This outstanding flat is part of the original Charles Wilson Park Area masterplan with construction of the concentric ringed Circus area halting in the mid 1850’s and the final quadrant lay undeveloped.

The Park Quadrant site became ‘the missing piece’ of the historic Park Circus area and has been beautifully renovated and built by Ambassador Living.

Listed on Rightmove, this property can be found in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live with it having ample space throughout.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge subway station and Charing Cross train station with there being bus routes on Woodlands Road and Great Western Road. Kelvingrove Park is also on your doorstep with it also being an ideal location for those looking to study at the University of Glasgow.

Property Summary

Location: 2/2 15 Park Quadrant, Park, G3 6BF

Price: £565,000

Agent: Corum, West End

1 . Front The front of property at Park Quadrant.

2 . Communal hall The beautiful building is entered via a secure entry system into a stunning communal hall with lift access to all levels.

3 . Living room The stunning spacious open plan living room with media wall and feature fire.