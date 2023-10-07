Register
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Aris Limassol named as 3 changes made

For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom flat in Glasgow’s West End for £565k

The flat is located in the Park Quadrant site in one of Glasgow’s most sought after areas

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Oct 2023, 11:22 BST

This outstanding flat is part of the original Charles Wilson Park Area masterplan with construction of the concentric ringed Circus area halting in the mid 1850’s and the final quadrant lay undeveloped.

The Park Quadrant site became ‘the missing piece’ of the historic Park Circus area and has been beautifully renovated and built by Ambassador Living.

Listed on Rightmove, this property can be found in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas to live with it having ample space throughout.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge subway station and Charing Cross train station with there being bus routes on Woodlands Road and Great Western Road. Kelvingrove Park is also on your doorstep with it also being an ideal location for those looking to study at the University of Glasgow.

Property Summary

Location: 2/2 15 Park Quadrant, Park, G3 6BF

Price: £565,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of property at Park Quadrant.

1. Front

The front of property at Park Quadrant.

The beautiful building is entered via a secure entry system into a stunning communal hall with lift access to all levels.

2. Communal hall

The beautiful building is entered via a secure entry system into a stunning communal hall with lift access to all levels.

The stunning spacious open plan living room with media wall and feature fire.

3. Living room

The stunning spacious open plan living room with media wall and feature fire.

A beautiful kitchen with island and ample space for dining.

4. Kitchen

A beautiful kitchen with island and ample space for dining.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowWest EndPropertySchoolsBenefitsRightmoveSale