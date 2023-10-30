For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom home in Glasgow’s Jordanhill for £455k
This semi-detached property provides excellent family accommodation near to one of Glasgow’s top schools
This stylish semi-detached large family home in Jordanhill is only one of a handful of semi bungalows in the area that has been extended to the rear.
There are countless notable features internally in the property including quality wooden flooring in the hall, lounge with an oak mantle, original stained/leaded glass, and an exceptional re-fitted bathroom
Listed on Rightmove, this charming house has great space to the front and rear of the property with it also being located within the List 1 Jordanhill School Catchment area which was ranked as the best secondary school in Scotland.
One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Anniesland train stations. There is also a selection of shops and restaurants nearby on Crow Road.
Property Summary
Location: Jordanhill Drive, Jordanhill, Glasgow
Price: £455,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End