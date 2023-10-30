For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom home in Glasgow’s Jordanhill for £455k

This semi-detached property provides excellent family accommodation near to one of Glasgow’s top schools

This stylish semi-detached large family home in Jordanhill is only one of a handful of semi bungalows in the area that has been extended to the rear.

There are countless notable features internally in the property including quality wooden flooring in the hall, lounge with an oak mantle, original stained/leaded glass, and an exceptional re-fitted bathroom

Listed on Rightmove, this charming house has great space to the front and rear of the property with it also being located within the List 1 Jordanhill School Catchment area which was ranked as the best secondary school in Scotland.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Anniesland train stations. There is also a selection of shops and restaurants nearby on Crow Road.

Property Summary

Location: Jordanhill Drive, Jordanhill, Glasgow

Price: £455,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Jordanhill Drive.

2 . Hallway The reception hall is entered via the porch through a stained/leaded glass door with surrounding panels. There is also a storage space in the hall.

3 . Lounge One of the great features of the main lounge is the box style bay window to the front.

4 . Lounge There is an additional side window in stained/leaded glass in the lounge.