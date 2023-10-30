Register
For Sale: Inside the stunning three bedroom home in Glasgow’s Jordanhill for £455k

This semi-detached property provides excellent family accommodation near to one of Glasgow’s top schools

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:15 GMT

This stylish semi-detached large family home in Jordanhill is only one of a handful of semi bungalows in the area that has been extended to the rear.

There are countless notable features internally in the property including quality wooden flooring in the hall, lounge with an oak mantle, original stained/leaded glass, and an exceptional re-fitted bathroom

Listed on Rightmove, this charming house has great space to the front and rear of the property with it also being located within the List 1 Jordanhill School Catchment area which was ranked as the best secondary school in Scotland.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Anniesland train stations. There is also a selection of shops and restaurants nearby on Crow Road.

Property Summary

Location: Jordanhill Drive, Jordanhill, Glasgow

Price: £455,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property on Jordanhill Drive.

1. Front

The front of the property on Jordanhill Drive.

The reception hall is entered via the porch through a stained/leaded glass door with surrounding panels. There is also a storage space in the hall.

2. Hallway

The reception hall is entered via the porch through a stained/leaded glass door with surrounding panels. There is also a storage space in the hall.

One of the great features of the main lounge is the box style bay window to the front.

3. Lounge

One of the great features of the main lounge is the box style bay window to the front.

There is an additional side window in stained/leaded glass in the lounge.

4. Lounge

There is an additional side window in stained/leaded glass in the lounge.

