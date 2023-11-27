Register
For Sale: Inside the stunning two bedroom blonde sandstone townhouse apartment in Glasgow's Kelvinside for £419k

There is several contemporary features throughout this property with it still having a traditional feel

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:31 GMT

This outstanding two-bedroom second floor conversion forms part of an incredibly elegant blonde sandstone terraced townhouse, originally built circa 1876 by John Burnett. Listed on Rightmove, this property was completed in 2022 and benefits from fantastic southerly views over Cleveden Gardens as well as a beautiful residents pleasure gardens. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby at Hyndland and Kelvindale train stations. There is great access to the motorway along Great Western Road with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Hyndland and on Byres Road. It is only a short walk from the property along to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens.

Property Summary

Location: Cleveden Crescent, Kelvinside, Glasgow

Price: £419,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property on Cleveden Crescent.

1. Front

Inside the grand communal entrance hall with marble style floor tiling and original stairway leading up to the second floor.

2. Hallway

Impressive lounge/dining room with two charming arched windows to the front with fantastic views.

3. Lounge

The open plan kitchen was designed by Bagno design with generous storage units, integrated appliances – Hotpoint fridge and freezer, Neff oven, Bora hob, wine fridge and Hotpoint dishwasher. Large, marble island, hidden utility cupboard with washing machine and tumble dryer included.

4. Kitchen

