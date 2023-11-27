This outstanding two-bedroom second floor conversion forms part of an incredibly elegant blonde sandstone terraced townhouse, originally built circa 1876 by John Burnett. Listed on Rightmove, this property was completed in 2022 and benefits from fantastic southerly views over Cleveden Gardens as well as a beautiful residents pleasure gardens. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby at Hyndland and Kelvindale train stations. There is great access to the motorway along Great Western Road with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Hyndland and on Byres Road. It is only a short walk from the property along to Glasgow's Botanic Gardens.