For Sale: Inside the stunning two bedroom garden flat in Glasgow’s Dowanhill for £329k
This West End property benefits from a private front garden and is located in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas
This exceptional garden flat in the heart of the leafy Dowanhill district is an example of Glasgow West End living at its very best with a beautiful garden to the front.
Listed on Rightmove, you will appreciate the amount of love and care that have gone into the overall refurbishment of this home with stunning spaces throughout the apartment.
One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinhall underground stations. It is only a short walk to the Botanic Gardens which is a great space to explore with there also being great shops, cafes, bars and restaurants on Byres Road.
Property Summary
Location: Rosslyn Terrace, Dowanhill, Glasgow
Price: £329,000
Agent: Rettie & Co, West End