This West End property benefits from a private front garden and is located in one of Glasgow’s most desirable areas

This exceptional garden flat in the heart of the leafy Dowanhill district is an example of Glasgow West End living at its very best with a beautiful garden to the front.

Listed on Rightmove, you will appreciate the amount of love and care that have gone into the overall refurbishment of this home with stunning spaces throughout the apartment.

One fo the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinhall underground stations. It is only a short walk to the Botanic Gardens which is a great space to explore with there also being great shops, cafes, bars and restaurants on Byres Road.

Property Summary

Location: Rosslyn Terrace, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £329,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Rosslyn Terrace in Dowanhill.

2 . Front garden The beautifully landscaped private front garden with level, raised sun/dining deck.

3 . Lounge The focal point of the elegant lounge is the fireplace with living flame gas fire.

4 . Lounge The semi-open plan lounge and kitchen make it a great space to host dinner parties.