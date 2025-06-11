This stunning four-bedroom property is found within an A-listed townhouse at Park Circus which was designed by Charles Wilson circa 1857.
Listed on Rightmove, this property enjoys a commanding position with open aspects over the residents' pleasure gardens, and the stylish interior, which has been beautifully upgraded by the present owners.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.
Property Summary
Location: Flat 1 7 Park Circus, Park, G3 6AX
Price: £1,000,000
Agent: Corum, West End
