For Sale: One-of-a-kind 5-bedroom 60s villa in Milngavie for offers over £410k

An ‘individually built’ John Russell detached villa, dating to the 1960s, was listed for sale last week (June 31) for offers over £410k.

The property enjoys an elevated position with a wrap-around terrace / balcony overlooking Clober Golf Course and Glasgow’s skyline.

Built with a ‘modern open plan feel’ the accomodation is split level, with several floor to ceiling windows incorporated. There are five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Interested parties can expect: entrance hallway with a cloak room and large storage room, main level with open plan sunroom with patio doors onto the side roof terrace, lounge/dining room with gas fire focal point, kitchen with a host of wall and floor mounted units and integrated appliances and door into garden.

On the upper level there are five ‘good sized’ bedrooms with integrated storage, alongside a shower room and family bathroom.

