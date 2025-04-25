This spacious and well maintained throughout two bedroom flat is located in the sought after area of Pollokshields
Listed on Purplebricks, the property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, on street parking and communal garden to the rear of property.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Forth Street is located near all local amenities, within catchment of Primary and Secondary Schools and easy transport links.
Property Summary
Location:
Price: £245,000
Agent: Purplebricks
