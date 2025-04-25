For Sale: Outstanding 2-bedroom flat located in one of Glasgow Southside's most sought after areas for £245,000

The flat is located in one of Glasgow Southside’s most sought after areas.

This spacious and well maintained throughout two bedroom flat is located in the sought after area of Pollokshields

Listed on Purplebricks, the property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, on street parking and communal garden to the rear of property.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Forth Street is located near all local amenities, within catchment of Primary and Secondary Schools and easy transport links.

Property Summary

Location:

Price: £245,000

Agent: Purplebricks

The front of the property on Forth Street in Pollokshields.

1. Front

The front of the property on Forth Street in Pollokshields. | Purplebricks

There is plenty of space for a dining area in the bay windowed lounge.

2. Lounge

There is plenty of space for a dining area in the bay windowed lounge. | Purplebricks

The lounge is spacious, bright and located to the front of the property.

3. Lounge

The lounge is spacious, bright and located to the front of the property. | Purplebricks

A look inside the modern attractive family bathroom.

4. Bathroom

A look inside the modern attractive family bathroom. | Purplebricks

