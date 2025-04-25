This spacious and well maintained throughout two bedroom flat is located in the sought after area of Pollokshields

Listed on Purplebricks , the property further benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, on street parking and communal garden to the rear of property.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location as Forth Street is located near all local amenities, within catchment of Primary and Secondary Schools and easy transport links.

To see the full particulars for this property and other homes for sale in Glasgow on Purplebricks, click here.

Property Summary

Location:

Price: £245,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1 . Front The front of the property on Forth Street in Pollokshields. | Purplebricks

2 . Lounge There is plenty of space for a dining area in the bay windowed lounge. | Purplebricks

3 . Lounge The lounge is spacious, bright and located to the front of the property. | Purplebricks