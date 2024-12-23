For Sale: Outstanding one bedroom Victorian tenement flat in Shawlands for £99,000

This property is situated within the heart of vibrant Shawlands and occupies a top floor position of a traditional Victorian tenement building.

Listed on Zoopla, this property represents a fantastic opportunity for a first time buyer or buy to let investor to secure a great one bedroom flat perfectly cited for access to a range of local amenities and excellent transport links.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Pollokshaws East and Shawlands train stations. Plenty of great shops, cafes, bars and restaurants can also be found on the nearby Kilmarnock Road.

Property Summary

Location: Ettrick Place, Shawlands, Glasgow G43

Price: £99,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the property on Ettrick Place in Shawlands. | Zoopla

2 . Lounge Inside the impressive front facing lounge with bay window. | Zoopla

3 . Lounge An alternative view of the spacious lounge. | Zoopla