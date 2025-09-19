For Sale: 'Rarely Available' 2-bedroom red sandstone Dennistoun flat for £195,000

This rarely available floor tenement flat is located within a quiet residential pocket of desirable Dennistoun.

Listed on Purplebricks, this property comprises a welcoming hall, spacious lounge, two large double bedrooms, modern fitted kitchen and family bathroom.

The property is positioned within walking distance of shops and amenities on Duke Street and Alexandra Parade where you can find thriving cafes, restaurants and bars. Glasgow city centre can be reached on foot or by public transport with Bellgrove, Duke Street and Alexandra Parade train stations all being nearby.

Property Summary

Location: Ingleby Drive, Glasgow, G31

Price: £195,000

Agent: Purplebricks

1 . Front The front of the property on Ingleby Drive in Glasgow's East End. | Purplebricks

2 . Lounge The spacious lounge is flooded with natural light from the front aspect bay window which provides an abundance of natural daylight. | Purplebricks

3 . Hallway Upon entering the accommodation, you are greeted by a welcoming hallway which benefits from a built-in cupboard providing excellent storage. | Purplebricks

4 . Lounge This lounge features fresh décor, ceiling lighting and ample space for freestanding furniture. | Purplebricks