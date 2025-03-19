For Sale: 'Remarkable' 3-bedroom blonde sandstone mews house in Park Circus for £595,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:42 BST

Ideally situated in one of Glasgow's most esteemed residential areas, this property offers both style and convenience due to its proximity to the bustling West End and city centre.

This outstanding three-bedroom mews house is located to the rear of an elegant blonde sandstone townhouse, with a wealth of original details.

Listed on Rightmove, this exceptional mews house combines historic elegance with modern living, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a prestigious address in the heart of Glasgow.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Mews Cottage, 24 Park Circus, Park, G3 6AP

Price: £595,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the three-bedroom mews house on Park Circus in Glasgow's West End.

1. Front

The front of the three-bedroom mews house on Park Circus in Glasgow's West End. | Rightmove

The property is presented in excellent condition, having been thoughtfully modernised while preserving its architectural charm.

2. Lounge

The property is presented in excellent condition, having been thoughtfully modernised while preserving its architectural charm. | Rightmove

There is plenty of space in the lounge for a dining area where you can entertain guests.

3. Dining area

There is plenty of space in the lounge for a dining area where you can entertain guests. | Rightmove

Upon entering, you will be greeted by generous, bright spaces that offer flexible accommodation over two levels.

4. Hallway

Upon entering, you will be greeted by generous, bright spaces that offer flexible accommodation over two levels. | Rightmove

