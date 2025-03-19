This outstanding three-bedroom mews house is located to the rear of an elegant blonde sandstone townhouse, with a wealth of original details.

Listed on Rightmove , this exceptional mews house combines historic elegance with modern living, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a prestigious address in the heart of Glasgow.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross subway stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.