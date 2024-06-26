For Sale: Stunning 3-bedroom beachfront bungalow in Dunoon for offers over £300k

A stunning 3-bedroom beachfront bungalow in Dunoon has been listed for sale for offers over £300k.
The remote beachfront bungalow boasts panoramic views over the Argyle & Bute shores. The massive private garden has direct access to the beach to the South.
Interested buyers can expect seclusion, comfort, and natural beauty in spades.
You can view the full listing by Purple Bricks by clicking here.
