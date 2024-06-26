For Sale: Stunning 3-bedroom beachfront bungalow in Dunoon for offers over £300k

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 26th Jun 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2024, 16:42 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The coastal Dunoon Bungalow sits directly off the beach and has been listed for sale

A stunning 3-bedroom beachfront bungalow in Dunoon has been listed for sale for offers over £300k.

The remote beachfront bungalow boasts panoramic views over the Argyle & Bute shores. The massive private garden has direct access to the beach to the South.

Interested buyers can expect seclusion, comfort, and natural beauty in spades.

You can view the full listing by Purple Bricks by clicking here.

The exterior of the property

1. Dunoon Bungalow

The exterior of the property | Purple Bricks

The living room of the property

2. Dunoon Bungalow

The living room of the property | Purple Bricks

One bedroom within the property

3. Dunoon Bungalow

One bedroom within the property | Purple Bricks

The lounge of the property

4. Dunoon Bungalow

The lounge of the property | Purple Bricks

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.