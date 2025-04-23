Glasgow For Sale: Stunning 3-bedroom blonde sandstone penthouse in the former GPO building with private terraces for £500,000

The stylish penthouse is situated on the fifth and sixth floors of the prominent blond sandstone listed building and offers stylish penthouse living in a prestigious development.

This incredible three-bedroom blonde sandstone apartment is one of the Merchant City’s premier penthouses within the historic GPO Building which was originally built circa 1878 and converted into 61 residential apartments in 2002.

Listed on Rightmove, notable features for residents of the GPO Building are the immaculate entrance lobby with concierge and mailboxes; a second entrance on Hanover Street for easy access to the apartment; a resident’s gym room and an active Residents Committee working with the Factors to help manage and maintain the building.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is on South Frederick Street, just south of George Square and in the heart of the Merchant City. The area offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social settings Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.

The front of the building on the corner of South Frederick Street and Ingram Street.

1. Front

The front of the building on the corner of South Frederick Street and Ingram Street. | Rightmove

Inside the striking open plan living space extending to 37 ft (11m) from the dining space to the expansive living area.

2. Living Space

Inside the striking open plan living space extending to 37 ft (11m) from the dining space to the expansive living area. | Rightmove

South west views from the property.

3. Views

South west views from the property. | Rightmove

Inside the fabulous main living and dining room flooded with light from floor to ceiling windows and with access off to two private terraces.

4. Living room

Inside the fabulous main living and dining room flooded with light from floor to ceiling windows and with access off to two private terraces. | Rightmove

