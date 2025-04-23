This incredible three-bedroom blonde sandstone apartment is one of the Merchant City’s premier penthouses within the historic GPO Building which was originally built circa 1878 and converted into 61 residential apartments in 2002.
Listed on Rightmove, notable features for residents of the GPO Building are the immaculate entrance lobby with concierge and mailboxes; a second entrance on Hanover Street for easy access to the apartment; a resident’s gym room and an active Residents Committee working with the Factors to help manage and maintain the building.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location which is on South Frederick Street, just south of George Square and in the heart of the Merchant City. The area offers unquestionably one of the most envied and prominent social settings Glasgow has to offer with a wealth of amenities including both general and specialist shopping, wine bars and many highly acclaimed restaurants.
Property Summary
Location: South Frederick Street, Merchant City, Glasgow City
Price: £500,000
Agent: Rettie, Glasgow City
