Glasgow For Sale: Stunning four bedroom Kelvingrove flat with incredible landscape views and location for £410,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:59 BST

This property boasts spectacular panoramic views over some of Glasgow’s most prized landmarks

There are three compelling reasons to draw your attention to this Kelvingrove property. The first is the generously proportioned accommodation, offering breathtaking and uninterrupted landscape views; the second is its commanding position in a recently restored and refurbished tenement building; and the third is its location.

Listed on Rightmove. this property is enhanced by expansive views to the front and is well-presented throughout, with a comfortable, laid-back feel.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Sauchiehall Street, offering a gateway to the best of what West End living has to offer. Enviable proximity to a selection of shops, cafes, and restaurants. Additionally, it is within easy walking and cycling distance to the University, Kelvingrove Park, and other parts of the West End,

Property Summary

Location: Sauchiehall Street, Kelvingrove, Glasgow

Price: £410,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Sauchiehall Street.

1. Front

Superb main living room with two windows to the front, ceiling cornice, focal point fireplace and wooden flooring

2. Living room

Boasting spectacular panoramic views over some of the city’s most prized landmarks - the property overlooks The Main Building of the University of Glasgow, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls and Tennis Centre and Kelvingrove Park.

3. Views

Inside the spacious dining kitchen complete with a range of base and wall units, appliances, with a window to the rear.

4. Kitchen

