There are three compelling reasons to draw your attention to this Kelvingrove property. The first is the generously proportioned accommodation, offering breathtaking and uninterrupted landscape views; the second is its commanding position in a recently restored and refurbished tenement building; and the third is its location.

Listed on Rightmove. this property is enhanced by expansive views to the front and is well-presented throughout, with a comfortable, laid-back feel.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Sauchiehall Street, offering a gateway to the best of what West End living has to offer. Enviable proximity to a selection of shops, cafes, and restaurants. Additionally, it is within easy walking and cycling distance to the University, Kelvingrove Park, and other parts of the West End,

Property Summary

Location: Sauchiehall Street, Kelvingrove, Glasgow

Price: £410,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1 . Front The front of the property on Sauchiehall Street. | Rightmove

2 . Living room Superb main living room with two windows to the front, ceiling cornice, focal point fireplace and wooden flooring | Rightmove

3 . Views Boasting spectacular panoramic views over some of the city’s most prized landmarks - the property overlooks The Main Building of the University of Glasgow, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls and Tennis Centre and Kelvingrove Park. | Rightmove

4 . Kitchen Inside the spacious dining kitchen complete with a range of base and wall units, appliances, with a window to the rear. | Rightmove