There are three compelling reasons to draw your attention to this Kelvingrove property. The first is the generously proportioned accommodation, offering breathtaking and uninterrupted landscape views; the second is its commanding position in a recently restored and refurbished tenement building; and the third is its location.
Listed on Rightmove. this property is enhanced by expansive views to the front and is well-presented throughout, with a comfortable, laid-back feel.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location being on Sauchiehall Street, offering a gateway to the best of what West End living has to offer. Enviable proximity to a selection of shops, cafes, and restaurants. Additionally, it is within easy walking and cycling distance to the University, Kelvingrove Park, and other parts of the West End,
Property Summary
Location: Sauchiehall Street, Kelvingrove, Glasgow
Price: £410,000
Agent: Rettie, West End