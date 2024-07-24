For Sale: Stunning B-listed four bedroom flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £375,000

Declan McConville
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:32 BST

This outstand property occupies a prominent second floor position in an evergreen address in Glasgow’s Southside

This exceptional four bedroom top floor flat in Shawlands is a flexible five apartment home which delivers some lovely period features combined with modern twists.

Listed on Rightmove, this property dates back to the early 1900s as the crescent on Camphill Avenue was designed by John C. McKellar. It also includes a shared rear garden and a pleasance garden to the front of the terrace which is part owned and used by all residents on the crescent.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is only 300 yards from the property.

Property Summary

Location: Camphill Avenue, Shawlands, Glasgow

Price: £375,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

The front of the four bedroom flat on Camphill Avenue in Glasgow's Southside.

1. Front

The cool sitting room features a wood burning stove.

2. Sitting room

An alternative view of the spacious sitting room space in the flat.

3. Sitting room

One of the great features about the flat is the tremendous bay windowed lounge.

4. Lounge

