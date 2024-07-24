This exceptional four bedroom top floor flat in Shawlands is a flexible five apartment home which delivers some lovely period features combined with modern twists.

Listed on Rightmove, this property dates back to the early 1900s as the crescent on Camphill Avenue was designed by John C. McKellar. It also includes a shared rear garden and a pleasance garden to the front of the terrace which is part owned and used by all residents on the crescent.

There are a number of great amenities near this cracking flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is only 300 yards from the property.

Property Summary

Location: Camphill Avenue, Shawlands, Glasgow

Price: £375,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

1 . Front The front of the four bedroom flat on Camphill Avenue in Glasgow's Southside. | Rightmove

2 . Sitting room The cool sitting room features a wood burning stove. | Rightmove

3 . Sitting room An alternative view of the spacious sitting room space in the flat. | Rightmove