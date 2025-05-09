For Sale: Stunning family 4-bedroom Coatbridge cottage hits market for offers over £320,000

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:36 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Purple Bricks have brought to market a home in Coatbridge for offers over £320,000

A home on Carrick View in Glenboig in Coatbridge has been listed for sale.

The four-bedroom detached property would make the perfect family home, and is within commuting distance of Glasgow.

The home is made up of: welcoming hallway, front lounge, modern fully fitted kitchen, 4 bedrooms, shower room, w.c, master bedroom with ensuite and a family bathroom with three piece suite.

Take a virtual tour of the property below. To book a viewing, enquire about the property, or put down an offer - click here.

1. Carrick View

Purple Bricks

2. Carrick View

Purple Bricks

3. Carrick View

Purple Bricks

4. Carrick View

Contributed

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice