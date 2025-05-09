A home on Carrick View in Glenboig in Coatbridge has been listed for sale.
The four-bedroom detached property would make the perfect family home, and is within commuting distance of Glasgow.
The home is made up of: welcoming hallway, front lounge, modern fully fitted kitchen, 4 bedrooms, shower room, w.c, master bedroom with ensuite and a family bathroom with three piece suite.
Take a virtual tour of the property below. To book a viewing, enquire about the property, or put down an offer - click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.