Listed on Rightmove , this property has a striking exterior, constructed with hand-selected stone, blends seamlessly into the area’s historic charm, while the outstanding interior boasts a perfect fusion of modern luxury and timeless design.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.