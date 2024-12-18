For Sale: Stunning four bedroom stone-fronted Mews house with private garden in Glasgow's West End for £635,000

Published 18th Dec 2024

This exquisite Mews house is a rare find in a prime location, offering a luxurious lifestyle in one of Glasgow's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

This property is nestled in the prestigious Glasgow Park area, this individually crafted stone-fronted Mews house exudes elegance and sophistication.

Listed on Rightmove, this property has a striking exterior, constructed with hand-selected stone, blends seamlessly into the area’s historic charm, while the outstanding interior boasts a perfect fusion of modern luxury and timeless design.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Kelvinbridge and St George’s Cross underground stations. There is great access to the motorway with there being great bars and restaurants found nearby in Woodlands and Finnieston.

Property Summary

Location: Park Terrace East Lane, Park, Glasgow

Price: £635,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

1. Front

2. Lounge

3. Bedroom

4. Bathroom

