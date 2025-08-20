For Sale: Take a look inside the 'incredible' four floor 'Pend House' in Dowanhill with private decking for £525,000

Spanning four cleverly arranged floors, each level serves a distinct purpose while remaining seamlessly connected through clever design, glass balustrades, vaulted ceilings, and expansive glazing all contributing to the sense of space and sophistication.

This incredible three-bedroom penthouse extends across four floors, benefits from a private outdoor deck area and has two private parking spaces secured behind electric gates.

Listed on Rightmove, many have come to admire the distinctive contemporary black frontage of The Pend House, but rarely are we treated to a glimpse, or even the possibility of owning what is undeniably a home of immense quality, outstanding configuration and enviable situation.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location. Havelock Street is very well placed to take advantage of an outstanding selection of local amenities on Byres Road together with excellent transport links and easy access to The University of Glasgow and The Botanic Gardens.

Property Summary

Location: Havelock Street, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £525,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

The front of the property on Havelock Street in Dowanhill.

1. Front

The front of the property on Havelock Street in Dowanhill. | Rightmove

Private front decking area providing outside space for entertaining, relaxing or barbecues.

2. Front Decking Area

Private front decking area providing outside space for entertaining, relaxing or barbecues. | Rightmove

Inviting entrance hallway with oak tile flooring and storage cupboard off.

3. Entrance Hallway

Inviting entrance hallway with oak tile flooring and storage cupboard off. | Rightmove

The stunning Porcelanosa kitchen with white Krion worktops and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The stunning Porcelanosa kitchen with white Krion worktops and integrated appliances. | Rightmove

