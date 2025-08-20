This incredible three-bedroom penthouse extends across four floors, benefits from a private outdoor deck area and has two private parking spaces secured behind electric gates.
Listed on Rightmove, many have come to admire the distinctive contemporary black frontage of The Pend House, but rarely are we treated to a glimpse, or even the possibility of owning what is undeniably a home of immense quality, outstanding configuration and enviable situation.
One of the main benefits of this property is the location. Havelock Street is very well placed to take advantage of an outstanding selection of local amenities on Byres Road together with excellent transport links and easy access to The University of Glasgow and The Botanic Gardens.
Property Summary
Location: Havelock Street, Dowanhill, Glasgow
Price: £525,000
Agent: Rettie, West End