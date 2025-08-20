This incredible three-bedroom penthouse extends across four floors, benefits from a private outdoor deck area and has two private parking spaces secured behind electric gates.

Listed on Rightmove, many have come to admire the distinctive contemporary black frontage of The Pend House, but rarely are we treated to a glimpse, or even the possibility of owning what is undeniably a home of immense quality, outstanding configuration and enviable situation.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location. Havelock Street is very well placed to take advantage of an outstanding selection of local amenities on Byres Road together with excellent transport links and easy access to The University of Glasgow and The Botanic Gardens.

Property Summary

Location: Havelock Street, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £525,000

Agent: Rettie, West End

Front The front of the property on Havelock Street in Dowanhill.

Front Decking Area Private front decking area providing outside space for entertaining, relaxing or barbecues.

Entrance Hallway Inviting entrance hallway with oak tile flooring and storage cupboard off.