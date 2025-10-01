This stylish four-bedroom top floor flat is held within a beautifully maintained red sandstone tenement on arguably one of the most sought after streets in Glasgow’s West End.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.