For Sale: Take a look inside the stunning top floor red sandstone 4-bedroom Hyndland flat for £379,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:23 BST

Falkland Street is one of Glasgow West End’s most sought after addresses.

This stylish four-bedroom top floor flat is held within a beautifully maintained red sandstone tenement on arguably one of the most sought after streets in Glasgow’s West End.

Listed on Rightmove, this expansive apartment on Falkland Street offers flexible accommodation that is ideal for growing or large families

One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: 3/2 19 Falkland Street, Hyndland, G12 9PY

Price: £379,000

Agent: Corum, West End

The front of the property on Falkland Street in Hyndland.

1. Front

The front of the property on Falkland Street in Hyndland. | Rightmove

Inside the bright and spacious bay windowed lounge to the front with feature fireplace and lovely detailed cornicing.

2. Lounge

Inside the bright and spacious bay windowed lounge to the front with feature fireplace and lovely detailed cornicing. | Rightmove

The welcoming reception hallway with ample storage off.

3. Hallway

The welcoming reception hallway with ample storage off. | Rightmove

A good-sized dining kitchen to the rear, with walk-in pantry.

4. Kitchen

A good-sized dining kitchen to the rear, with walk-in pantry. | Rightmove

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyWest EndRightmove
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice