Hyndland is one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow with it having no shortage of great food and drink options.
If you happen to be in Glasgow’s West End and exit Byres Road to walk along Highburgh Road, you will begin to make your way into Hyndland and you won’t be left disappointed.
Whether you are looking to grab a morning coffee or have a few drinks in the sun, we have you covered with some of the best places to eat and drink in the neighbourhood.
Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in Hyndland.
1. Epicures
There is a great selection of food on offer for brunch at Epicures which includes waffles, French toast and breads. It's also a neighbourhood favourite for a late night drink. 159 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA.
2. The Rock
The Rock was the first public house opened in Hyndland in 1966 with it remaining a local favourite ever since. It's a great spot for a pint on a sunny day in Glasgow's West End. 205 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HE.
3. Nostrana
People familiar with the area will recall Pizza Magic which operated as a takeaway in Hyndland since 1989. The premises was transformed into new restaurant Nostrana. Head here for pizza and pasta. 72 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9UT.
4. Peckhams of Hyndland
Peckhams started out with a single shop in Hyndland in the early eighties and have since expanded across Glasgow and Edinburgh. From cocktails to coffee, and from brunch to dinner, there will definitely be something on the menu to tempt you. 43 Clarence Dr, Glasgow G12 9QN.
