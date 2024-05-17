Hyndland is one of the most desirable areas to live in Glasgow with it having no shortage of great food and drink options.

If you happen to be in Glasgow’s West End and exit Byres Road to walk along Highburgh Road, you will begin to make your way into Hyndland and you won’t be left disappointed.

Whether you are looking to grab a morning coffee or have a few drinks in the sun, we have you covered with some of the best places to eat and drink in the neighbourhood.

Here are some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and cafes to visit in Hyndland.

1 . Epicures There is a great selection of food on offer for brunch at Epicures which includes waffles, French toast and breads. It's also a neighbourhood favourite for a late night drink. 159 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9JA.

2 . The Rock The Rock was the first public house opened in Hyndland in 1966 with it remaining a local favourite ever since. It's a great spot for a pint on a sunny day in Glasgow's West End. 205 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9HE.

3 . Nostrana People familiar with the area will recall Pizza Magic which operated as a takeaway in Hyndland since 1989. The premises was transformed into new restaurant Nostrana. Head here for pizza and pasta. 72 Hyndland Rd, Glasgow G12 9UT.